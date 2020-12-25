Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 187,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 167,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

About Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

