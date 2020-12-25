Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 41,025 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Raven Industries by 164.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

