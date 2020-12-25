Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

