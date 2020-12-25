Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,624 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE:FBC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.