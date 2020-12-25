Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $61.92 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

