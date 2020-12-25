Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,540 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

