Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,381 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.13.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $211.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.