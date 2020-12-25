Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN stock opened at $275.15 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

