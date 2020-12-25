Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,213,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,516,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,599 shares of company stock worth $7,083,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $70.56.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

