Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
CWK opened at $15.31 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
