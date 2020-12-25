Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK opened at $15.31 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.