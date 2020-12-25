CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 365,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

