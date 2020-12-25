CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

