DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69.

MSBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

