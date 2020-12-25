DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

