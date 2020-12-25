DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $352.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 296,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 170,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

