DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

