DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 24.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $159,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

