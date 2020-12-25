DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

