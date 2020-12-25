DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $18.23 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

