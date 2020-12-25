DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of EQBK opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

