DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $100,872.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,341.45 or 1.00022100 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00058193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

