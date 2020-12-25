Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Datalex stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Datalex has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels.

