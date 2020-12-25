DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) Trading Down 1%

DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.70 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). Approximately 376,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,303,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Gerard Brandon acquired 90,000 shares of DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($27,044.68).

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

