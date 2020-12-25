Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE DK opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 259,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

