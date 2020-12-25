Dent (DENT) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Dent has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $778,489.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

