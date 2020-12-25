DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DMTK. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

