Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

