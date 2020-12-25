Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.04 ($10.63) and last traded at €8.83 ($10.39). 391,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.71 ($10.25).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBB shares. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.14 ($9.58).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.58.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

