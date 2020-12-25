Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.82 ($17.44) and last traded at €14.80 ($17.41). 6,303,089 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.64 ($17.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.87 and its 200 day moving average is €14.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

