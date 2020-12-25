Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.82 ($17.44) and last traded at €14.80 ($17.41). 6,303,089 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.64 ($17.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.87 and its 200 day moving average is €14.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit