DEX Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $57,921.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00664987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00161495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00357195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00097557 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

