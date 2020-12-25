Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $281.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

