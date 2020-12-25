Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC)’s stock price rose 15.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 23,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 37,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

