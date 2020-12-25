DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $11.17 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $409,516.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00031993 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00413552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.15 or 0.01353492 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

