Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.18. 14,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

