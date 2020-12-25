dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.16

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 8068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMYT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,282,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

