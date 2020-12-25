Doctors Coin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $167.26 million and approximately $28,556.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014515 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

