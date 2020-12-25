Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.37

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 3460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,625,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

