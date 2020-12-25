Dragon Coins Trading 151.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 152.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 151.4% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00318253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

