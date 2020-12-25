DragonVein Market Capitalization Tops $6.71 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $3,777.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,072.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.01274825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00067816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00276241 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.