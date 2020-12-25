Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $57,219.07 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market cap of $57,219.07 and approximately $65,820.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00049261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004567 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

