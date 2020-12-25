Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 91,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,182. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.