e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $60.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00499761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,970,826 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,515 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

