Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Trading Up 0.8%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.97. 1,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile (NYSE:EIC)

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

