Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.
Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.