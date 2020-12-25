Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

