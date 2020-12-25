ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading Down 1.3%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 19,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 254,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

ECMOHO Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

