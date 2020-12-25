ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $243.84

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and traded as high as $245.00. ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 14,747 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £162.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.47.

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

