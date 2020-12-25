EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $482,001.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,569.18 or 1.00032644 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00015530 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

