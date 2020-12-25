Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.48. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

