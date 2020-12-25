Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 6% Higher

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.15. 2,492,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,005,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

