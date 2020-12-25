Electra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $496.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Electra has a market cap of $658,014.94 and approximately $496.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,597,411,284 coins and its circulating supply is 28,730,254,731 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

